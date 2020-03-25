UNITED KINGDOM: Reports from Buckingham Palace say Queen Elizabeth II’s successor Prince Charles, who is 71 years old, has tested positive for the deadly coronavirus!

He is said to have displayed “mild symptoms” on Sunday and was then tested on Monday, with the results coming through late on Tuesday night.

A royal official statement said:

“The Prince of Wales has tested positive for coronavirus,” “He has been displaying mild symptoms but otherwise remains in good health and has been working from home throughout the last few days as usual. “The Duchess of Cornwall has also been tested but does not have the virus. In accordance with government and medical advice, the Prince and the Duchess are now self-isolating at home in Scotland. “The tests were carried out by the NHS in Aberdeenshire where they met the criteria required for testing.

