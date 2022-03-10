Britain’s government said it would enable soccer club Chelsea to continue playing matches after it imposed sanctions on its owner, Roman Abramovich, halting his plan to sell the English Premier League side.

Apparently, the move is in response to the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

Abramovich is a Russian citizen.

Meanwhile, a number of Russian business people in UK, US and some NATO countries have had their firms placed under sanctions.

On another matter, North Korea says it is going to launch reconnaissance satellites in coming years to provide real-time information on military actions by the United States and its allies.