The British Government has announced changes proposed in the May 2025 White Paper dubbed Restoring Control over the Immigration System.

These are some of the main points in the White Paper.

Raising the Skilled Worker Threshold

The skill level threshold is raised back from RQF Level 3 (A-Level) to RQF Level 6 (graduate level), reducing eligibility to higher-skilled occupations only. Abolishing the Immigration Salary List

Salary discounts for shortage occupations are removed to ensure overseas recruitment is not used to undercut domestic wages. Ending Overseas Recruitment for Adult Social Care

New overseas applications for social care roles are stopped, with a transitional period until 2028 for those already in the UK. Creating a Temporary Shortage List

Only sectors with a valid workforce strategy and MAC (Migration Advisory Committee) endorsement can use lower-skilled migration, and only on a temporary basis. Tightening Rules on Dependants

Restrictions are imposed on dependants for visa holders in lower-skilled roles, including higher salary thresholds for sponsoring family members. Stricter English Language Requirements

Visa holders and their dependants will face tougher language requirements to support integration. New Labour Market Evidence Group (LME Group)

A multi-department body will gather and assess data on domestic labour needs, skills gaps, and migration dependency to inform immigration decisions. Reforming Graduate and Student Routes (not detailed in the provided text but mentioned in the contents)

Likely includes reforms to curb abuses and restrict dependants, particularly from lower-ranked institutions. Stronger Enforcement and Border Control Measures

Includes proposals for new asylum legislation, tighter enforcement, and crackdowns on illegal working and overstaying.

10.Integration and Citizenship Reforms

A system of “earned settlement” and “earned citizenship” based on contribution, including language and civic requirements.