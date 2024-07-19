President Emmerson Dambudzo Mnangagwa has accorded the late Brigadier General Michael Chaminuka with the national hero status.

The message was delivered to the family last night by ZANU PF National Chairman and Minister of Defence Oppah Muchinguri-Kashiri on behalf of the President Mnangagwa.

Chaminuka has passed away at the age of 62.

He died at the Trauma Centre in Harare around 7 pm on Saturday after a short illness.

Born on January 2, 1962, in Nkani Village, Hurungwe, Brig-Gen Chaminuka attended Kapfunde Primary School and later Columbus Secondary School.

After the school was closed by the Ian Smith regime, he continued his education at St John’s Chikwaka Secondary School. In late 1977, he crossed into Mozambique to join the liberation struggle and trained at Tembwe Base 2 in 1978.

He is survived by his wife, Dr. Lillian Chaminuka, and five children. Mourners are gathered at 353 Valyonga Close, Glen Lorne, Harare. Burial arrangements will be announced later.

