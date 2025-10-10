Brigadier General (Rtd) Victor Mpandasekwa Mzheri, who passed away on Tuesday, 7 October 2025, has been declared a National Hero.

The message was delivered to the family by the Minister of State for National Security, Lovemore Matuke, at the family residence in Borrowdale last evening.

Delivering the message Matuke said the country mourns a decorated commander and patriot who dedicated his life to serving the nation.

Meanwhile, the national hero status is the highest honor to be awarded to a departed soldier.

His burial to be presided over by President Emmerson Dambudzo Mnangagwa will be announced in due course.

Zwnews