The Zimbabwe School Examinations Council will announce the 2020 Advanced Level results at noon today.

Meanwhile, TheNewsHawks reports that the announcement comes in the face of turmoil in the education sector. Underpaid teachers have vowed to work for only two days a week, but the government has told them: “No work, no pay”.

ZIMSEC recently announced that Advanced Level results will be released any time soon.

In an interview, by the state media, ZIMSEC public relations manager Nicky Dlamini said preparations for the release of the examinations results were at an advanced stage.

“We are expecting A Level results end of this month or the first days of May, then Ordinary level results will follow later, we do not have the exact dates, but we are assuming everything will be in order by end of this month,” said Dlamini.

The June 2021 Zimsec public examinations for both O and A-Levels were suspended a few weeks ago by Cabinet following disruptions caused by Covid-19 and the resulting lockdown.

The decision to suspend the examinations came from the delays in sitting for the public examinations at the end of last year and the alterations of the standard calendar for education this year caused by schools having to be closed for the first two and half months of this year to combat the second wave of Covid-19.

