Police in Zimbabwe have arrested a suspect in Zimbabwe’s biggest cash heist, the 2024 EcoBank robbery in Bulawayo, where US$4.4 million was stolen in just 149 seconds.

The robbery took place at an Ecobank branch in central Bulawayo on October 3 last year.

Bulawayo police spokesperson Inspector Nomalanga Msebele said the suspect will appear in court on Friday, but gave no further details.

Law enforcement sources said the suspect was a security guard from Safeguard, the company which had been contracted to transport the cash from an Ecobank branch at the NRZ Building on Fife Street and 9th Avenue.

Armed robbers struck in broad daylight as Safeguard security guards were loading trunks filled with cash from the bank into their van parked on the pavement outside.

The robbers, moving in a Ford Ranger truck, parked in front of the Safeguard van and jumped out with guns drawn.

They overwhelmed the Safeguard guards and picked up the trunks which they loaded in the cargo bay of the Ford Ranger before driving off.

The robbery was over within 149 seconds.

The robbery is by far the largest cash heist in the history of the country.

Zimlive