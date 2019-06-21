BREAKING: Zim Warriors give ZIFA 1 PM ultimatum to pay $9000, Won’t play Egypt today?

CAIRO: Zimbabwe Warriors have reportedly demanded US$9 000 each before 1 pm today or they will not fulfil tonight’s match against Egypt.

According to Star FM journalist Howard Musonza, the Zimbabwe National Team will have a meeting to map a way forward but will refuse to play if they don’t get the money before the game.

Musonza wrote:

Warriors are holed up in a meeting with ZIFA officials in Egypt right now & are threatening not to fulfill Friday’s AFCON opener against Egypt. My source says some have already booked their flights back home.

The players and Zifa had reached a common ground last night after the intervention of Deputy Sports Minister Kazembe Kazembe who is Egypt while Caf vice president Amaju Melvin Pinnick led a delegation which also talked with captain Knowledge Musona and his vice Ovidy Karuru.

But it seems the boys don’t want to bow down to Zifa’s promises and have since made an ultimatum to the association.

The game is set to start at 10 pm Zimbabwean time.