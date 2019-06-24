BREAKING: Zim Dollar returns: Zimbabwe bans US Dollar, Rand, Pula, Pound..Foreign Currencies

HARARE: The Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe has with effect from today, the 24th June 2019, banned the use of foreign currencies as legal tender in Zimbabwe. This was announced in a Statutory Instrument 142 of 2019.

The government gazette instructs that the United States Dollar, Botswana Pula and South Africa Rand are no longer legal tender in Zimbabwe.

The SI reads in part:

Subject to section 3, with effect from 24th June 2019, the British pound, United States dollars, South African rand, Botswana pula and any other foreign currency whatsoever shall no longer be legal tender alongside the Zimbabwe dollar in any transactions in Zimbabwe.