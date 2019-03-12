Breaking: ZBC News Reporter Judith Makwanya Dies

Veteran ZBC News journalist Judith Makwanya is no more. Reports indicate she died yesterday evening at West End Clinic.

Sources told our reporters that she was in intensive care.

Makwanya’s death was confirmed by the government’s Ministry of Information which wrote,

Government learns with sadness of the untimely passing on of Diplomatic Correspondent Ms Judith Makwanya. Judith served her country with distinction and was one of the journalists placed on the sanctions list which became a Roll of Honour for Patriots. May Her Soul Rest in Peace

More details to follow..

