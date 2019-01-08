BREAKING: ZANU PF MPs forgore big money, luxury cars…MDC silent

HARARE: Zanu PF Members of Parliament have resolved to forgo luxury vehicles and other privileges that come with being a legislator to allow Government direct more resources towards more pressing needs facing the country.

This was said by Zanu PF Chief Whip Pupurai Togarepi in a statement today.

“Our economic situation, just like the health sector, has bled for over a decade and the solutions so required to put the nation on a recovery path again are by no means simple but being implemented nonetheless as Zimbabwe rediscovers its lost glory,” Togarepi said.

Opposition MDC MPs and independent legislators who also asked for vehicles and money have not yet responded to the unfamiliar move.

More to follow…

herald