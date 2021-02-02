CHITUNGWIZA: Zanu PF Chitungwiza land baron Dr Frederick Mabamba (pictured) who reportedly owns thousands of stands in the town has been arrested this afternoon together with a Zanu PF Chitungwiza youth leader Taurai Chivhanga.

Mabamba who has been untouchable, allegedly getting protection from the late former president Robert Mugabe reportedly acquired most of the land during his tenure as Chitungwiza deputy mayor in the early 2000s.

It is further alleged that Mabamba used it to build his empire of schools which are dotted around Chitungwiza.

Chivanga has been arrested on allegations related to illegal parcelling out of residential stands valued as USD$90 000.

He was apprehended by law enforcement agents this afternoon, with reports indicating that he tried to run away but to no avail.

Mabamba was early this week picked up by officers from the Zimbabwe Anti Corruption Commission (ZACC) on charges of illicit land deals.

He was referred to the police for further questioning.

In 2014, an audit report fingered Mabamba as the chief land baron in Chitungwiza. Mabamba was accused of illegally allocating more than 8 000 stands through his United We Stand Housing Cooperative.

He was subsequently fired by the then Local Government Minister, Ignatius Chombo in the same year.

His arrest follows revelations that from 2015, government lost about $3 Billion worth of state land that was sold by land barons and politically connected people who pocketed the money for personal use.

