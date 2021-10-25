Sudan Prime Minister Abdallah Hamdok – who once worked with Sapes Trust in Harare which is run by Professor Ibbo Mandaza, has been put under house arrest by the military, according to Al-Hadath TV.

The army also detained several of the country’s civilian leadership.

Citing unidentified sources, the Saudi-owned broadcaster said the military besieged the prime minister’s home early on this morning before placing him under house arrest.

Other civilian officials taken into custody include Industry Minister Ibrahim al-Sheikh, and the governor of Sudan’s capital Khartoum, Ayman Khalid, family sources told Qatar-based news broadcaster Al Jazeera. -Agencies