The second batch of Sinopharm Covid-19 vaccines from China has arrived in Zimbabwe.

The consignment has a total of 344 000 doses, consisting of the second Chinese donation of 200 000 doses plus the first 144 000 doses of Zimbabwe’s commercial order with Sinopharm.

Apart from the 344 000 doses of Sinopharm received today, the country is also expecting 75 000 doses of the inactivated Covaxin from India & another donation of 20 000 doses of Sputnik-V vaccine from Russia soon.

Also aboard the Air Zimbabwe plane was 100 000 doses for Namibia which, President Emmerson Mnangagwa said will be delivered free of charge to Namibia.

The Ministry of Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services also said the government has set aside US$100 million for procurement of vaccines.

