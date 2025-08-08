The South African High Court has made a ruling that the body of late former Zambian President be repatriated to Zambia for burial.

Lungu, who was Zambia’s head of state from 2015 to 2021, died in South Africa on June 5 while receiving medical treatment.

He and his successor, current President Hakainde Hichilema, were longstanding political rivals, and Lungu’s family said he did not want Hichilema to be present at his funeral.

Hichilema’s government, however, wants Lungu’s body brought back to Zambia for a state funeral and approached Pretoria High Court to try to block his burial.