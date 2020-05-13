FACED by crippling food shortages amid the current Covid-19 lockdown, residents in Warren Park have taken to the streets, to air their grievances.

Although details about the demonstration were still skeletal by the time of publishing, pictures of the protestors have since gone viral on social media.

The country has traditionally been faced by shortages of grain and the 49-day stay-at-home national lockdown announced by President Emmerson Mnangagwa has worsened the plight of hard-pressed Zimbabweans.

More Details to Follow…

Zwnews