BREAKING: Prophet Walter Magaya pleads guilty over Aguma HIV-AIDS medicine

Aretha Medical through its managing director Prophet Walter Magaya has pleaded guilty to contravening the Medicines Control Act but maintained that its Aguma drug is authentic.

Magaya who is representing his company told the court that the drug went through laboratory tests in India and was approved.

Through his lawyer Mr Everson Chatambudza, Magaya produced documents from India supporting his claims. Magaya conceded that he had erred by promoting the drug before the Ministry of Health and Child Care had responded to his letter in which he was informing them of the drug discovery and seeking guidance.

Magaya also tendered to the court a letter he wrote to the Minister of Health and Child Care as well as the ministry’s permanent secretary before he made announcement of the drug. He said he did not get a response from the Ministry.

“There was an attempt on part of the accused to comply with the law. Three days before announcement he wrote to the Ministry and notified them of the discovery and about his intention to announce of his discovery a clear indication he was seeking guidance, unfortunately he did not get any response.

“The case is a technical fact whereby the accused only skipped the protocols otherwise the word that there is a discovery still stands,” Mr Chatambudza said.

Magistrate Mrs Rumbidzai Mugwagwa stood down the matter to 2:15pm for sentence.

Theherald