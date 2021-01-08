Zimbabwean filmmaking journalist Hopewell Chin’ono says police have arrested him for allegedly “communicating falsehoods for tweeting that a child had been beaten up and died by a police officer! They are taking me to the Law and Order section at Harare Central Police Station”.

The incident has been noted by US Embassy officials who twitted: We have learned @PoliceZimbabwe officials re-arrested Hopewell Chin’ono at his home this afternoon and are concerned for his welfare. #ProtectJournalists

The police have come to arrest me! Let everyone know! — Hopewell Chin’ono #TheGoatWantsItsCameraBack (@daddyhope) January 8, 2021