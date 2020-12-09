The Parirenyatwa Group of Hospitals has suspended visiting time with immediate effect.

The Hospital announced the development in a public notice adding that the move has been done owing to the surge in coronavirus cases.

“Please be advised that we have suspended all visiting times due to the surge in the number of covid-19 local infections and an increase in the reported cases within our institution.

“This measure has been necessitated by the need to protect inpatients, staff members and visitors,” reads part of the notice.

The Hospital adds that to ensure continued patient support from relatives, only the recorded as next of kin will be allowed in the ward day space for updates on the patient’s progress and any other requirements.

Meanwhile, Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Information Nick Mangwana confirmed the development by the Hospital.

“Due to a surge in Covid19 cases, starting from today, Parirenyatwa has suspended all visiting times.

“Only the recorded Next of Kin will be allowed in for progress updates on patient and other clinical care needs,” he said.

-Zwnews

