The pump price of fuel in Zimbabwe has gone up with effect from today, the Zimbabwe Energy Regulatory Authority (ZERA) has announced.

Fuel went up from US$1.26 to US$1.30 per litre of petrol and from US$1.27 to US$1.32 for diesel.

However, ZERA says operators may sell below the cap prices depending on their trade advantages.

Recently, ZERA announced that the general rise in fuel prices on the international market in January necessitated the increases in the prices of diesel and petrol in Zimbabwe.

The fuel prices are subject to review once every month. Fuel has become more widely available now after the Government pegged prices to floating exchange rates, and allowed trading in foreign currency.

-Zwnews

