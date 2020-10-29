Reports reaching Zwnews indicate that police in Kwekwe have arrested Zanu PF’s sole elected local government representative and Ward 6 Councillor Macleen Nyamuchera and prominent lawyer Liberty Mashanyare on separate occasions.

Although Midlands police spokesperson Assistant Inspector Joel Goko could not be immediately reached during the the time of publishing, it is understood that lawyer Mashanyare was arrested following a botched fuel transaction deal with business mogul, a one Asif.

On the other hand, Nyamucherera is believed to have been picked up by the police in connection with the violence which led to the abandonment of the Zanu PF primary elections in Kwekwe recently.

Nyamucherera, who in the 2018 elections was the only Zanu PF candidate to be voted in office out of a cumulative fourteen wards, was the leading member of surprise aspirant Energy ‘Dhala’ Ncube’s campaign team.

Supporters who were backing Dhala reportedly turned violent, attacking a high-powered presiding team that was led by Zanu PF Midlands provincial chairperson, Engineer Daniel MacKenzie Ncube.

The pro-Dhala supporters accused the presiding team of having been bribed by Zanu PF’s 2018 candidate and shadow MP Kandros Mugabe to skew the results of the primary elections in his favor.

Both Mugabe, and the presiding team officials are on record denying the allegations.

Nyamucherera’s arrest comes hardly a week after Zanu PF Politburo member Simbarashe Mumbengegwi recently told a provincial coordinating committee meeting in Gweru that the ruling party was going to heavily descend on the instigators of the violence that led to the abandonment of the intra-party elections.

Mackenzie also said he was prepared to step down if he, indeed, was responsible for the chaotic scenes which characterized the aborted primaries.

Close Zanu PF sources also told Zwnews that when President Emmerson Mnangagwa was called in connection with the chaotic scenes and subsequent abandonment of the elections, he advised MacKenzie Ncube to also dismiss the candidate responsible for the violence that rocked the party’s district headquarters.

MacKenzie is said to have told the party’s First Secretary that his powers were limited to only calling off the elections, and not dismissing the candidate fingered as the culprit for the chaotic scenes typifying the polls.

Dhala is the nephew of chief spy state security minister Owen ‘Mudha’ Ncube.

The party has now taken close to a month before decisively acting on the way forward with regards to the forthcoming Kwekwe Central by-elections.

Zwnews

