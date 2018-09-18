BREAKING News: South Africa legalises private growing and smoking of weed at home

South Africa’s Constitutional Court has moved to legalise the growing and smoking of marijuana in the privacy of one’s home.

It was found that the ban on the private use and cultivation of dagga is unconstitutional.

The unanimous judgment decriminalises adults smoking dagga at home and growing enough marijuana for personal consumption. But the highest court in the land said clearly marijuana was not allowed to be smoked publicly. Dealing is still illegal.

Justice Raymond Zondo said he took into account international law allowing the private use of weed at home.

There were scenes of jubilation in court as the judgement was handed down. One man screamed “Babylon” while others clapped and screamed.

Government now has 24 months to write this into law although private use is effective today, 18 September 2018.

Parliament will determine how much is defined as personal use.

