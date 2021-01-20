Zimbabwe’s foreign minister, Sibusiso Moyo who was the face of 2017 military coup that ousted Robert Mugabe as president has died.

He was 61.

Presidential Spokesperson George Charamba has officially confirmed, that the decorated soldier has indeed passed on.

Moyo, the army general who sensationally announced the November 2017 coup that toppled Robert Mugabe has reportedly succumbed to Covid-19.

This came after several posts on social media seemed to suggest that the minister had passed on after testing positive for Covid-19 two days ago.

SB Moyo had been unwell for some time, after going down with kidney failure a few months after the Second Republic of Emmerson Mnangagwa came to power.

Moyo’s death was confirmed by the man he rescued from the jaws of Mugabe President Mnangagwa.

Mnangagwa wrote on twitter:

It is with a heavy heart that I announce Foreign Minister Dr SB Moyo has died. Zimbabwe has lost a devoted public servant and a true hero, and I have lost a friend. He fought his entire life so that Zimbabwe could be free. May he rest in peace.

Minister SB Moyo who succumbed to the COVID-19 is well remembered for leading the communication during operation restore legacy, that led to the removal of later former President Robert Mugabe from power.

It is with a heavy heart that I announce Foreign Minister Dr SB Moyo has died. Zimbabwe has lost a devoted public servant and a true hero, and I have lost a friend. He fought his entire life so that Zimbabwe could be free. May he rest in peace. pic.twitter.com/sdXHXyFjWF — President of Zimbabwe (@edmnangagwa) January 20, 2021

Moyo played an integral role in overthrowing former president Robert Mugabe in November 2017.https://t.co/KsnMvwrpPG — News24 (@News24) January 20, 2021

-Local media