Uniformed soldiers and police officers have reportedly besieged the residence of opposition MDC Alliance legislator for Mbizo constituency, Settlement Chikwinya.

The latest reports come in the wake of a vicious blitzkrieg targeting various opposition figures and activists in the wake of escalated dissent over worsening economic challenges affecting the country.

“MDC-A MP Settlement Chikwinya has sent out an SOS that more than 7 are at his gate. (Police and) soldiers in uniform. He is asking for help,” tweeted human rights lawyer Dewa Mavhinga this evening.

Chikwinya’s mobile phone was not getting through when Zwnews made attempts at reaching out to him during time of publishing.

more details to follow…

zwnews