Saviour Kasukuwere’ mother has died.

Ambuya Lucia Kasukuwere was 79 years old.

She is survived by 8 children of whom the former minister is number 5.

Reports say she suffered a heart attack last year when ZANU PF militants threatened to kill “her son”, the then minister. Last year, Kasukuwere was forced to cut shot his stay in exile and return to a post Mugabe Zimbabwe because of his mother’s illness.

She will be buried in Mt Darwin on Thursday.

zimeye

agencies