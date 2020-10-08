In a sad development, recalled Marondera Central legislator Caston Matewu has revealed that Anna Myambo, one of the pro-Nelson Chamisa parliamentarians who was recalled by Thokozani Khupe’s rival MDC-T, has died.

According to Matewu, the late former legislator did not recover from a stroke she had following her dismissal from the House of Assembly at the behest of the Khupe camp.

“I am learning with great sadness that one of the recalled MPs Hon Anna Myambo has passed on. After being recalled by ThokoZANU Khupe she had a stroke and never recovered. She was such a good friend and fellow MP,” Matewu said.

more details to follow…

