The Zimbabwe Broadcasting Corpoation (ZBC) has been grounded by power outages.

The national broadcaster announced on its Twitter account adding that this has affected radio & TV transmission.

ZBC writes:

“The Zimbabwe Broadcasting Corporation would like to inform all valued stakeholders that its Pockets Hill Broadcasting Centre has suffered a power outage.

“This has affected radio & TV transmission.

“We apologise for the inconvenience. Engineers are working to restore services.”