Breaking News: Nelson Chamisa cancels MDC Congress scheduled for Feb 2018

HARARE: Highly placed sources within the opposition Movement for Democratic Change(MDC) have indicated that party President Nelson Chamisa concurred with some senior party officials to defer the congress meant to be held in February to sometime between October and December next year.

According to the party sources, the move is meant to allow time for the party to finalise the integration processes with other MDC Alliance partners.

This is a developing story, more details will be made as they become available.

zimeye