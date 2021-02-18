Zimbabwe President Emmerson Mnangagwa has honoured the late Zimdancehall crooner Soul Jah Love (real name Soul Musaka) by declaring him a provincial hero.

In a letter this Thursday afternoon, Zanu PF Secretary for Adminstration Obert Mpofu said:

“His Excellency… ED Mnangagwa has confered Provincial hero status to the late Cde Soul Muzavazi Musaka who passed away on 16th February ,2021 at Mbuya Dorcus Hospital. The family can be contacted through our Harare Provincial office”.

See attachment below:

more details to follow…

Zwnews