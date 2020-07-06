The opposition Movement for Democratic Change Alliance (MDC-A) leader Nelson Chamisa’s mother has died. Ambuya Chamisa “passed away suddenly late afternoon on Monday at her home in Gutu” the party said in a statement. This was revealed in the below statement by the MDC Alliance.

“It is with great sadness that the MDC Alliance announces the passing of Ambuya Chamisa, the MDC Alliance president Nelson Chamisa,” party spokesperson Fadzayi Mahere wrote.

“Ambuya Chamisa was a staunch christian and guiding force for the democratic movement. On behalf of the MDC Alliance we pass our sincere condolences to the Chamisa family, all her relatives and loved ones. Funeral arrangements will be made available in due course,” she said.

