A man has disrupted expelled former ZANU PF Youth National Political Commissar Godfrey Tsenengamu’s press conference in the capital today.

The man claimed that he is owed 2 goats that Tsenengamu allegedly slaughtered during the last election.

However, critics say the man could be from the pro 2030 camp.

Tsenengamu was President Emmerson Dambudzo Mnangagwa’s top ally who played pivotal role in the dethroning of late former Zimbabwean strongman Robert Gabriel Mugabe.

Prior to the 2017 coup Tsenengamu was a usual visitor to Harare Central Police station as he would address press conferences daily basis at the Media Center, with police from law and order ready to pounce on him.

He single handedly pushed for Mugabe’s ouster, and called for his replacement with Mnangagwa.

Tsenengamu turned Mnangagwa’s top critic saying he has dismally failed.

He felt let down by Mnangagwa until he was fired from ZANU PF in 2020.

His sacking followed a month’s suspension of the then secretary for Youth League Pupurai Togarepi, his deputy, Lewis Matutu, along with him for indiscipline.

Since then he has lambasted Mnangagwa and is currently against the plan by ZANU PF to extend President Mnangagwa’s term of office.

Tsenengamu is suspected to be working with exiled Generation 40 leaders like Saviour Kasukuwere and Walter Mzembi.

Zwnews