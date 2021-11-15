Zimbabwe Warriors and Khaizer Chiefs striker, Khama Billiat has announced his retirement from international football and will not take part in the Afcon finals.

Billiat, 31, captained the national team during the current FIFA international break in which Zimbabwe lost 1-0 to South Africa and drew 1-1 with Ethiopia.

And with the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations of the horizon in two months, the decision comes as a surprise to many.

“I have decided to retire from international football. I believe now is the time for me to pave way for new talent to blossom and serve the country in the same way I did, or even better,” read part of his statement.

Billiat made over 40 appearances for the Warriors and scored 17 goals.

He thanked his fellow Zimbabweans and national team members for the support they have shown him throughout the years, stating that it’s now time to pave way for new talent to serve Zimbabwe the same way he did during his nine-year period with the senior national team.

The 31-year-old former Mamelodi Sundowns player made his senior national team debut against Mali in a Africa Cup of Nations qualifier back in 2011 and has gone on to represent the Warriors at the continental showpiece.