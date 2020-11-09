Veteran Zimbabwe comedian Lazarus “Gringo” Boora has died.

He was 47.

Gringo who was admitted at Westview Hospital in Zimre park died this morning, Monday, November 2020.

A close family member confirmed to The Herald

He had his birthday while sick in October.

The sad news came in on Monday 9 November 24hrs after Genius Kadungure Ginimbi died along with three other friends in a froad accident involving his Rolls Royce Wraith and a Honda Fit along Borrowdale road early Sunday morning.

There was speculation yesterday that Gringo had died but the matter was dismissed by his doctors who said he was recovering.

Gringo’s wife had asked for privacy while he was in hospital as people were speculating from his frail condition as they posted on social media.

Gringo, who was on his way to full recovery having undergone an appendix surgery in October last year, fallen sick again, this time battling intestine obstruction. He also has back and hearing problems.

Gringo has for a prolonged period of time been suffering from stomach and renal complications.

Having been taken to the hospital on Thursday unable to walk or feed himself, Gringo said he was now feeling better. He said two days ago:

I was sick, I was in pain, but now I am feeling better and I would like to thank the doctors for all that they have done and are doing for me.

Gringo hogged the limelight in 1997 when he featured on Enock Chihombori‘s drama series ‘Gringo’ as the lead character.

His wife Netsai Meki confirmed they had struggled to raise funds to get him treated.

According to Meki, last week they took Gringo to a hospital in Waterfalls as the condition was worsening and they were told he was dehydrated and indications were that he might have an infection in his intestines. But the bills were to high and the family failed to raise fund for tests or medication.

A father of seven, Gringo rose to fame in 1997 after featuring in a drama series of the same title Gringo that was screened on national television ZBCTV before he went on to feature in other spin-offs of the show like Gringo Ndiani, Gringo Mari Iripi, Gringo Troublemaker and he recently starred as Gibbo in the new ZTV series Village Secrets.

A social media post shared by Gringo’s followers read:

It is with a heavy heart that i announce the death of Lazarus Boora aka Gringo who passed away this morning surrounded by his family members. Our heartfelt condolences goes out to the Boora family.The legend is gone. Rest in Peace Lazarus Boora.

Apart from covid-19 which claimed many loved ones in Zimbabwe and the world over, Zimbabwe also lost Bulawayo rapper Cal_Vin several days ago in a hit and run accident.

More details to follow…

