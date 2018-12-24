BREAKING News: Govt suspends 550 striking medical doctors, radiographers

Zimbabwe’s Health Services Board(HSB) has suspended with immediate effect over 550 junior medical doctors and radiographers for defying yesterday’s Labour Court order for them to go back to work within 12 hours.

The suspension comes into effect few days after government sent General Chiwenga to negotiate with the doctors who have refused to work until when their demands are met.

The striking doctors have been suspended for the next 14 days to pave way for investigations into allegations against them.

The affected doctors will not be paid any salary or benefits during the 14-day suspension period and have been prohibited from visiting their respective work-places or carrying out any work related duties.