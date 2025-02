Former Zengeza Member of Parliament Job Sikhala has been arrested in Mutare.

Sikhala together with 40 others were arrested a few minutes ago at a venue where they were having a private meeting.

Apparently, Sikhala has been arrested several times for allegedly plotting to protest against the government and most cases found not guilty.

He recently spent more than 500 days behind bars, with the courts denying him bail.

More details to follow…