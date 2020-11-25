FOOTBALL legend Diego Maradona, who is widely regarded as one of the game’s greatest ever players, has died of a heart attack aged 60.

The Argentine forward – notorious for his famous “hand of god” goal against England – died at his home on the outskirts of Buenos Aires.

The Argentine FA confirmed the news in a statement on Twitter which read: “The Argentine Football Association, through its President Claudio Tapia, expresses its deepest sorrow for the death of our legend, Diego Armando Maradona.

“You will always be in our hearts.”

Maradona is widely regarded as one of the greatest footballers of all time and was the inspiration for Argentina’s World Cup success in Mexico in 1986, winning the Golden Ball as the tournament’s best player.

He also led the country to the final of the 1990 tournament in Italy although his international playing career ended in shame when he failed a drugs test at the 1994 World Cup in the United States and he was notorious for a wayward lifestyle throughout his life.

The 1986 World Cup winner had an emergency operation for a subdural hematoma, which is an accumulation of blood between a membrane and his brain.

Maradona was initially admitted to another clinic in La Plata with signs of depression, anemia and dehydration, before being moved to Olivos when the subdural hematoma was discovered.

Dr Luque said an accident likely caused the subdural hematoma but that Maradona did not recall any falls or mishaps.

Maradona felt ill on October 30 while coaching first-division team Gimnasia y Esgrima. He had left before the end of the first half, raising questions about his health.

Diego Maradona led Argentina to World Cup success in 1986 and scored 34 goals in 91 appearances for his country; Maradona won two Serie A titles with Napoli and also played for Barcelona, Sevilla, Boca Juniors and Newell’s Old Boys

-BBC

