DEVELOPING…A mother beheaded her four children and set her home on fire in Chivhu on Wednesday, Zimbabwe Republic Police(zrp) said.

The Zimbabwe Republic Police said the unnamed woman was in police custody.

“Police are currently attending to a report that a woman beheaded her four children and set the house on fire in Highview suburb in Chivhu. The woman then surrendered to the police,” police spokesman Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi said.

He said the police are currently at the scene carrying out investigations.

Some people in Zimbabwe have been committing unimaginable violence against own family members due to mental health conditions worsened by the state of the country’s economy.

Like 224 Dislike 28

104298

0

0

cookie-check

BREAKING NEWS: Chivhu woman beheads 4 children, sets house on fire

no