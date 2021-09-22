Chaos reigned supreme at the Zanu PF Kwekwe district headquarters this Wednesday morning after rival supporters clashed, leading to the abandonment of an inter-district meeting in the Midlands town.

Zanu PF Kwekwe District Coordinating Committee (DCC) secretary for Information and Publicity Wallace Masiiwa told reporters that they had to call riot police to quell the disenting crowds that were blocked from gaining enterance into the premises of the district offices.

The aborted inter-district meeting comes at a time when factionalism has been rearing its ugly head in Kwekwe Central constituency where aspiring legislators, Energy ‘Dhala’ Ncube and Kandros Mugabe are involved in a dog-eat-dog fight to grab the sole party candidacy in anticipated by-elections.

This is the second time in less than a year that police in riot gear have been roped in to bring sanity at the Zanu PF Kwekwe District Headquarters after gunshots were fired at the offices during the aborted primary elections pitting Mugabe and Dhala.

“This was supposed to be an inter-district meeting for Kwekwe Central where we wanted to give guidelines to the district officials ahead of district elections this weekend,” Masiiwa told a press conference.

According to Masiiwa, the abandonment of the elections was attributable to pro-Dhala supporters led by a one Johnson.

Masiiwa blamed the supporters of Dhala, who is also State Security Minister Owen Ncube’s nephew, for ‘distupting’ the eventually aborted meeting.

“So we were expecting 600 people and the (DCC) Chairman was supposed to address the meeting. However, it is quite unfortunate that the people who were not supposed to have been here came and we could therefore not proceed with the meeting for the security of our (DCC) executive members,” he said.

Meanwhile, Mugabe told journalists that the on-going intraparty squabbles in Kwekwe were only going to be brought to a halt if by-elections are held in the constituency to fill the vacant seat, previously occupied by the late Kwekwe MP, Masango Matambanadzo of the National Patriotic Front (NPF).

“If we are really serious with uniting the party and achieve the 2023 target for President (Emmerson) Mnangagwa’s projected Five million votes, we must hold primary elections now,” he said.

At the time of publishing, Dhala could not be immediately reached for a comment.

more details to follow…

Zwnews