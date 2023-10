Image credit: Newsday, Zim Independent

Callans Furnitures Building, which is located at corner Cameron and Charter Streets, in the Harare central business district has been gutted by fire.

The cause of the fire is yet to be established, as the authorities are yet to issue official statement.

Scores of people could be seen nearby, some taking photos and according to some eyewitnesses, the Fire Brigade came without water.

Zwnews