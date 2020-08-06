The dreaded Central Intelligence Organisation(CIO) Assistant Director of Operations Rushmore Mukwamba has died. He becomes the second high ranking figure in the notorious spy agency to drop dead due to Covid-19.

The cause of his death remains murky with family sources citing Coronavirus complications.

Mukwamba hogged limelight in the past when former Zanu-PF secretary for Administration Didymus Mutasa, was implicated in a land scam where he was reportedly influencing four A2 farmers he unprocedurally resettled at Craig Farm along Mutoko Road in Acturus area to resist eviction despite a Government directive to vacate the farm.

The farm is owned by Watermount Estates (Pvt) Ltd, a Zimbabwean company.

The Herald reported then that Mutasa facilitated its occupation by Messrs Cephas Hodzi, Charles Machoba, Alvin Musengezi and Rushmore Mukwamba in 2006 when he was Minister of Lands and Rural Resettlement.

byo news