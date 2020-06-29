MDC Alliance Goromonzi South youth chairperson, Davison Chamisa, who was allegedly abducted yesterday has been found, badly tortured and dumped in Norton, the opposition has announced

According to the MDC-A, Chamisa was infected by an unknown substance.

“Davison Chamisa who was abducted yesterday following an ‘arrest’ by the Police in Goromonzi was found, badly beaten and dumped in Norton. He was injected by an unknown substance. This follows his involvement in the Goromonzi whistle protests,” the party wrote on Twitter, signing off with the trademark #ZanupfMustGo hashtag.

Chamisa’s alleged abduction has striking similarities with the alleged abductions of three MDC Alliance leaders who include parliamentarian Joanna Mamombe, Cecilia Chimbiri and Netsai Marova.

They were also found in bad shape at Muchapondwa business centre in Bindura, three days after they were allegedly abducted.

The trio is now being accused of faking their own abductions and out on $50 000 bail each.

more details to follow…

Zwnews