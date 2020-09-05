A total number of 23 Members of Parliament have tested positive for the Covid19 pandemic following tests conducted on Tuesday, Zwnews has gathered.

Addressing delegates on the sidelines of the Zanu PF Midlands Extra-ordinary provincial coordinating committee meeting in Gweru Saturday morning, Speaker of Parliament, Advocate Jacob Mudenda made the revelations and said the infected parliamentarians have since been placed under self-quarantine.

Mudenda also revealed that, apart from the 23 legislators, 11 staffers from the Parliament of Zimbabwe have also contracted the virus.

“As Parliament, we are having compulsory tests on our members and I can confirm that after we conducted tests on Tuesday this week, 23 of our MPs were found to be Covid19 positive,” Mudenda said.

“Next week, we are also going to conduct compulsory Covid19 tests on senators. As Parliament, we are giving the infected MPs psychological support in face of the pandemic,” he said.

Meanwhile the Midlands State University-run MSU Enterprises he also donated 100 litres of sanitisers to all the 28 parliamentary seats within the province.

The donation was made by Alex Mukwembi, who is also the Director of MSU Enterprises.

more details to follow…

Zwnews