BREAKING News: 10 Zimbabwean killed in InterCape Bus accident in Polokwane, South africa

10 Confirmed Dead in Intercape Bus Accident In Limpopo

SOUTH AFRICA: Ten Zimbabweans traveling from Harare to Johannesburg have been confirmed dead after the Intercape Bus they were traveling in overturned thirty kilometers outside Polokwane .

Witnesses say that the driver lost control of the bus at a curve and the bus went off the road rolling several times before landing on its side.

According to various news reports several more people may die as rescue operations are still underway with more people trapped inside the wreckage.