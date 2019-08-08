BREAKING: Mnangagwa fires Priscah Mupfumira

President Emmerson Mnangagwa has fired incarcerated Tourism minister Priscah Mupfumira from government over her involvement in massive corruption and looting at the National Social Security Authority(NSSA).

Mupfumira was arrested last month on charges of corruption involving millions of dollars.

She is currently in detention after Harare Magistrate denied her bail.

Mupfumira is also allegedly fronting ailing Vice President Constantino Chiwenga’s faction and running parallel Zanu-PF party structures in Mashonaland west.

