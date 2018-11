A Harare Magistrate Bianca Makwande has denied bail to Genius Kadungure saying the decision is based on the interest of justice.

In her ruling latter during the day Mrs Makwande said although the state had consented to granting bail, it would not be in the interest of justice to grant him as he is also facing other cases of fraud.

Kadungure is allegedly in trouble over a suspected $22 million tax fraud scam and other related cases bordering on corruption and fraud.

He claims he is innocent.