BREAKING: Kasukuwere arrested in connection with Bulawayo bombing, illegal land dealings

Former Mugabe Cabinet Minister Mr Savior Kasukuwere was reportedly arrested this morning in connection with illegal land dealings and is due to appear at the Rotten Row Magistrates Court, sources have said.

Some reports also say he was questioned over the Bulawayo White City Stadium bombing which killed 2 CIO operatives and nearly wiped President Mnangagwa and his inner circle.

The blast was described as an assassination attempt against Mnangagwa, who was unharmed.

A close ally of Grace Mugabe, Kasukuwere was once a powerful leader of G40 Zanu PF faction.

He lost it all when the military toppled Mugabe in a November 2017 coup.