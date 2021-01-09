The Zimbabwe Republic Police have arrested Movement for Democratic Change-Alliance deputy chairperson Job Sikhala.

Sikhala who is part of the legal team representing renowned investigative journalist Hopewell Chin’ono was arrested at Rottenrow courts this afternoon.

He recently alerted the nation that the police sought to arrest him and allegedly expose him to Covid 19 while in detention.

Meanwhile, Chin’ono has been remanded in custody on the case he was arrested yesterday of publishing falsehoods.

The magistrate has ruled that the prisons officials must ensure that he is remanded in isolation.

He will appear at court on 11 January. His lawyers will continue with their application to challenge his placement on remand.

