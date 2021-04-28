High Court judge Justice Jester Charewa has quashed criminal proceedings against renowned investigative journalist Hopewell Chin’ono.

Giving her ruling, Justice Charewa declared that section 31 of the Criminal Law Act (publishing falsehoods) is no longer part of Zimbabwean law.

What this means is that her ruling has set aside Harare Magistrate Lazini Ncube’s decision to place Chin’ono on remand.

Zimbabwe Lawyers for Human Rights posted:

“Our lawyer Harrison Nkomo has ended the persecution of freelance journalist @daddyhope after obtaining an order granted by Justice Jester Charewa in which she quashed criminal proceedings against Chin’ono on charges of communicating or publishing falsehoods.”

-Zwnews