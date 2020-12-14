Information filtering through is that Harare Mayor, Jacob Mafume has been arrested.

According to a senior government official, he has been arrested for trying to bribe the chief witness in the case for which he is on bail.

Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Information Publicity and Broadcasting Services, Nick Mangwana has confirmed the incident.

Posting on his microblog Twitter handle, Mangwana said; “Harare Mayor, Mafume has been arrested for trying to bribe the chief witness in the case for which he is on bail.”

Meanwhile, his party Movement for Democratic Change-Alliance has confirmed the development without giving further details.

“BREAKING Mayor J. Mafume has been re-arrested.

“Details to follow,” twitted the party.

-Zwnews

BREAKING: Harare Mayor re-arrested

