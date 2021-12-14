Former Dynamos player, Douglas Chingoka, who died on Sunday at his home in Avondale, Harare will be buried this afternoon.

The 60-year-old succumbed to a kidney ailment.

The DeMbare veteran will be buried this afternoon at Warren Hills in Harare.

Chingoka played for Dynamos in the 1980s alongside former Warriors coach, Sunday Chidzambwa, Oliver Kateya and David Mandigora, among others.

He was a young brother to the late cricket batter and black cricket player, Peter Chingoka and former President of the Zimbabwe Olympic Committee, Paul Chingoka.